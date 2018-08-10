Demi Lovato Temporarily Leaves Rehab for Treatment in Chicago

Just under a week after Demi Lovato entered rehab, the singer has temporarily left in order to get treatment in Chicago.

Last Saturday, the 25-year-old "Skyscraper" singer was discharged from the hospital in Los Angeles and flew to a rehab facility. Now, Lovato has flown to Chicago in order to meet with a therapist who specializes in sobriety, mental health and wellness. Lovato left rehab on Thursday and arrived in Chicago early Friday morning, where she'll remain for the next several days to get treatment before heading back to rehab.

The trip was all set up by doctors in order to help Lovato continue her path to sobriety. It's been just over two weeks since Lovato was taken by ambulance to Cedars Sinai Medical Center in L.A. after an apparent overdose.