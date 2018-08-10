Jimmy Kimmel Live! Unveils "Celebrity Mean Tweets: Hip Hop Edition"

When it came time for Jimmy Kimmel Live's brutal "Celebrity Mean Tweets," most of these hip hop stars knew how to brush their shoulders off.

It was a tough pill to swallow on Thursday night when Jimmy Kimmelrounded up the biggest Hollywood names in hip hop for a round of its signature mean tweets. One by one, each star was faced with reading a vicious insult tweeted about them online.

There were no limits to the jabs as critics attacked everything from Pusha-T's braids and DJ Khaled's weight to Awkwafina's voice and Remy Ma's beats.