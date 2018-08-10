Jimmy Kimmel Live! Unveils "Celebrity Mean Tweets: Hip Hop Edition"

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Aug. 10, 2018 6:34 AM
When it came time for Jimmy Kimmel Live's brutal "Celebrity Mean Tweets," most of these hip hop stars knew how to brush their shoulders off.
It was a tough pill to swallow on Thursday night when Jimmy Kimmelrounded up the biggest Hollywood names in hip hop for a round of its signature mean tweets. One by one, each star was faced with reading a vicious insult tweeted about them online.
There were no limits to the jabs as critics attacked everything from Pusha-T's braids and DJ Khaled's weight to Awkwafina's voice and Remy Ma's beats.
However, most of the stars just let the insults roll off their backs.
"50 cent is a moron and needs to be kicked in the BALLSACK," one person tweeted about the Grammy winner.
"I think that you should take these violent thoughts and place your energy somewhere a little more productive," he calmly retorted.
"Everybody's entitled to their own opinion, so I'm not really mad at that s--t," A$AP Rocky commented when someone called him a load of "hype bulls--t."
However, Ma just wasn't having it when someone said she "can't rap on beat to save her life."
As she hit back, "Remy Ma also physically fights people that talk s--t on Twitter."
Check out all of the mean tweets in the clip and in E!'s gallery above.
