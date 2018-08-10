Jimmy Kimmel Live! Unveils "Celebrity Mean Tweets: Hip Hop Edition"

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Aug. 10, 2018 6:34 AM

When it came time for Jimmy Kimmel Live's brutal "Celebrity Mean Tweets," most of these hip hop stars knew how to brush their shoulders off. 

It was a tough pill to swallow on Thursday night when Jimmy Kimmelrounded up the biggest Hollywood names in hip hop for a round of its signature mean tweets. One by one, each star was faced with reading a vicious insult tweeted about them online. 

There were no limits to the jabs as critics attacked everything from Pusha-T's braids and DJ Khaled's weight to Awkwafina's voice and Remy Ma's beats. 

Celebrity Mean Tweets From Jimmy Kimmel Live!

However, most of the stars just let the insults roll off their backs. 

"50 cent is a moron and needs to be kicked in the BALLSACK," one person tweeted about the Grammy winner.  

"I think that you should take these violent thoughts and place your energy somewhere a little more productive," he calmly retorted. 

"Everybody's entitled to their own opinion, so I'm not really mad at that s--t," A$AP Rocky commented when someone called him a load of "hype bulls--t."

However, Ma just wasn't having it when someone said she "can't rap on beat to save her life."

As she hit back, "Remy Ma also physically fights people that talk s--t on Twitter."

Check out all of the mean tweets in the clip and in E!'s gallery above. 

