In Praise of Insecure's Issa, One of TV's Most Relatable Characters

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Aug. 10, 2018 10:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Insecure, Season 3, Issa Rae

Merie W. Wallace/Courtesy of HBO

Good TV characters are prevalent, but good and relatable TV characters are hard to find. One of those unicorns of a TV character is Issa Dee on Insecure. Created and played by Issa Rae, the TV version of Issa is everything you want in a comedy hero. She's messy, she's funny, she's awkward, she makes mistakes and she feels straight up real.

Maybe it's partly because Rae named the character after her, a regret she now has, but Insecure's Issa feels like somebody you'd know in your everyday life.

"I just didn't think. I was so pressed with telling a good story that I didn't think about the fact that this character, named after me, was going to air," Rae told The Washington Post about naming her character after her. "And even while shooting, it didn't cross my mind until it aired. This is not by any means my life, and this is where it gets muddy because people assume that it is."

Photos

TV's Most Relatable Characters

During a recent interview on Today, Rae opened up about the choice to Hoda Kotb. "The script was called ‘Untitled,' the show was called Untitled for a very long time. So I was like, well, I'll figure out the character name later. Obviously I'm playing it, so I'll make it my name,. And by the time we were shooting it, the character's name was still Issa. And I didn't think about it. Fine, it is what it is," she said.

Now, the line is getting blurred for fans.

"It's a lot of people thinking they know you, they know your life, they know the decisions you made and it's hard for people to separate because it's my name," she said. "So even when people talk mess about the character, it's still me and my name. It was the worst decision I ever made."

Read

This Insecure Season 3 Teaser With Issa Rae and "Mirror Bitch" Is Delightful

The TV version of Issa speaks to audiences—and not just through her mirror raps. Issa Dee represents a stage in life many can relate to, whether or not they're a millennial. She's in a stage of personal growth, which comes with floundering. A major life chapter closed after her relationship with Lawrence (Jay Ellis) ended and she moved out of her apartment. Now, going into season three, Issa is homeless and crashing with an ex-boyfriend, questioning her role at work and trying to get her s—t together. Even if none of these things have happened to you before, the struggle Issa experiences is a universal one, it's the struggle to live her life the way that's right for her.

See how Issa Dee's life changes when Insecure premieres Sunday, Aug. 12 at 10 p.m. on HBO.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Issa Rae , Entertainment , Apple News , TV , Top Stories ,
Latest News
Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown

Candice Bergen on Returning to Murphy Brown and Preparing for a Presidential Reaction

Abby Huntsman

Abby Huntsman From Fox News to Join The View

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 2 Trailer Is Just Divine

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep, Set

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Returns to Veep Set After Cancer Treatment

Bethenny Frankel, Ramona Signer, Real Housewives of New York

It's The Real Housewives of New York City's Ramona Singer vs. Bethenny Frankel (Yes, Again)

The Next Bachelor, Colton, Joe, Jason

6 Men Are In the Running to Be the Next Bachelor: Here's How ABC Is Making Their Choice

Macaulay Culkin, The Big Bang Theory

Why Macaulay Culkin Turned Down The Big Bang Theory 3 Times

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.