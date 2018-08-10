EXCLUSIVE!

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott and More Celeb Couples to Attend 2018 VMAs

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Fri., Aug. 10, 2018 7:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson

George Pimentel/Getty Images, Backgrid

Get ready for the red carpet to heat up at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), which air Monday, August 20.

E! News has learned exclusively that many of our favorite—and hottest—celebrity couples will be showing up hand in hand, including Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez, and Ariana Grande with fiancé Pete Davidson. It's one Hollywood date night no one will want to miss.

Many of the artists mentioned above will either be performing or receiving awards at the show. Travis Scott, whose album Astroworld just dropped (and includes many references to girlfriend Kylie and daughter Stormi Webster), is slated to perform as well as Post Malone and Nicky Minaj. Fellow red carpet favorite Grande will sing "God Is a Woman" from her upcoming album sweetener.

Photos

Red Carpet Couples

Lopez is a 23-time VMA nominee and will receive some big-time honors at the show. She'll be the recipient of the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award joining the ranks alongside Rihanna, Beyoncé, Kanye West, and Justin Timberlake. The pop star is also nominated for Best Collaboration and Best Latin Music Video.

J.Lo is only one of many artists with accolades to brag about at the awards show. Cardi B leads the honorees with 10 nominations, but Beyoncé and Jay-Z follow closely behind the "Bodak Yellow" rapper with 8 each.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2018 MTV VMAs , Couples , Red Carpet , Kylie Jenner , Travis Scott , Ariana Grande , Jennifer Lopez , Pete Davidson , Alex Rodriguez , Cardi B , Beyoncé , Awards , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News

Awkwafina Shares the Impact of "Crazy Rich Asians"

Is a "Crazy Rich Asians" Sequel Coming?

Ashley Iaconetti & Fiance Jared Haibon Spill Wedding Details

Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians Premiere

Crazy Rich Asians Stars Step Out in Style at the Film's Premiere

Constance Wu & Henry Golding Reveal Crazy Splurges

Jason Statham Takes on a Megalodon Shark in "The Meg"

Reese Witherspoon Teases "Shine On" & "Big Little Lies"

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.