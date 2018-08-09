Nikki Bella Shares Cryptic Post on Her and John Cena's 6th Anniversary

Theo Wargo/NBCUniversal
Moving on is never easy.
It's only been a few weeks since Nikki Bella and John Cena ended their relationship for the second time and the star is feeling reflective on what would've been the couple's 6th anniversary. The Total Divas star shared a picture on her Instagram with the quote: "You've changed me forever. And I'll never forget you."
When Bella announced their break up, she told E! News, "After I called off the engagement, we tried to work on our relationship to get back to where it was, and in order to move forward with our wedding. After much time and soul-searching alone and together, we have decided to officially part ways."
She continued, "I had a beautiful and loving 6-year relationship with a wonderful man. I have the utmost respect for John, but I know this is what's best for me."
The WWE star has been documenting all the ups and downs the couple has experienced in the last year on Total Bellas, including the heartbreaking moment when Nikki decided she "cannot walk down that aisle." She told her sister, Brie Bella, about her struggles with admitting she doesn't want to get married anymore, saying, "I just don't want to hurt him. It's just hard when you love someone so much and care for them so much, but you just can't do it anymore… We've had this amazing love story and its just come to an end."
But, as difficult as it was calling off the engagement, the reality star said, "What this year has taught me and I hope people know, is that, like, if you don't feel like you're making the right decision, don't do it."