Hayden Panettiere's Nashville Home Is Up for Sale—See What it Looks Like Inside

Hayden Panettiere may be off the market relationship-wise, but her house is the exact opposite.

The 28-year-old Nashville star put up her Nashville, Tenn. for sale. The asking price is $1,650,000. Her 4 bedroom, 5 bath home sits on just over half an acre in Nashville's Green Hills neighborhood, an area known for its shopping and the famous club The Bluebird Cafe.

According to the home's listing website, the Heroes actress' house "infuses today's modern technology & safety upgrades w/ handcrafted beauty & form."

The nearly 5,000 square foot home has been on the market since August 1. Panettiere's abode was built in 2012 and features a slick, newly-furnished interior along with a pool, back patio, and floor-to-ceiling glass doors in the living room. There's even copious amounts of grassy space in the backyard for a children's swing set.