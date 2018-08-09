14 Plaid Pieces That Are Far From a School Uniform

Shopping: Plaid

True or false: There's something about a classic plaid pattern that makes us all think of back-to-school time.

Listen, we're all for cooler weather and getting reacquainted with our pre-summer routines, but we're less excited about the idea of wearing something that looks like a middle school uniform (no offense). That's not to say we don't like checks, but if we're going to go there, it needs to feel fresh. More grown up and sophisticated, if you will.

We're thinking less pleated knee-length skirts and boxy jumpers and more off-the-shoulder crop tops, slip dresses and more.

Believe us when we tell you these 14 pieces will instantly reinvigorate your adoration for your childhood wardrobe.  Go on, take a look! 

Shopping: Plaid

Fitted Blazer

BUY IT: Lovers + Friends Sabra Coat, $248

Shopping: Plaid

Fitted Pants

BUY IT: About Us Celine Plaid Pants, $66

Shopping: Plaid

Yellow Coat

BUY IT: Lovers + Friends Sabra Coat, $248

Shopping: Plaid

Tapered Pants

BUY IT: Zimmermann Cady Tapered Pants, $185

Shopping: Plaid

Frilly Skirt

BUY IT: Parker Chris Skirt, $188

Shopping: Plaid

Ruffle Overlay Top

BUY IT: BCBGeneration Ruffle Overlay Top, $68

Shopping: Plaid

Draped Dress

BUY IT: Rag & Bone Janet Dress, $450

Shopping: Plaid

Tie-Front Checked Shirt

BUY IT: EQUIPMENT Keira Tie-Front Checked Cotton-Broadcloth Shirt, $84

Shopping: Plaid

Plaid Pants

BUY IT: Know One Cares Plaid Pants, $25

Shopping: Plaid

Crop Top

BUY IT: Petersyn Freya Top, $226 

Shopping: Plaid

Slip Midi Dress

BUY IT: Vince Plaid Slip Midi Dress, $160

Shopping: Plaid

Knit Shorts

BUY IT: St. John Anna Plaid Knit Shorts, $198

Shopping: Plaid

Wool-Blend Mini Skirt

BUY IT: ACNE STUDIOS Plaid Intarsia Wool-Blend Mini Skirt, $18

Shopping: Plaid

Checked Wool-Blend Coat

BUY IT: Acne Studios Alexa Checked Wool-Blend Coat, $594

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

