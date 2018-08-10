Dinner Parties, Dating and Befriending the Fab Five: How Life Has Changed for Justin Theroux Since His Split With Jennifer Aniston

Appearing as the title character in a film called The Spy Who Dumped Me means you're going to be asked about past breakups. And ever the good sport, Justin Theroux was game to deliver.

No, not that one of course. But the Washington, D.C.-born actor was willing to dish to E! News about one of the more traumatic splits of his youth—a separation that saw him playing the role of dumpee. In the months before he was set to head off to Vermont's Bennington College, he and his high school girlfriend were battling through a long-distance relationship. "I was working and she was crying on the phone to me all the time going like, 'It's our last summer together,'" he explained of his decision to make an unannounced, and ultimately unfortunate, drop in. "And I came back and she was schtupping a guy who was, like, in her bed. It was a terrifying experience! I went to surprise her."

He was the one left stunned. And while the walk-in encounter was definitely on the low end of the sliding separation scale, none of them are good. "It sucks whether you're breaking up with someone who really likes you or if they're breaking up with someone and you really love them, it's the worst," he stressed. "There's no good side of that coin to be on."