Justin Bieber Explains Why He Was Crying Next to Hailey Baldwin

A wise man once said: Tears come from the heart and not from the brain.

Earlier this week, Beliebers couldn't help but notice photos that showed Justin Bieber looking visibly upset next to his fiancée Hailey Baldwin in New York City.

Theories were brought up and speculation was spread amongst followers of the famous couple as to what could be the reasoning behind the normal emotions. Ultimately, the Grammy winner assured fans that they have nothing to worry about.

"You've got good days and you got bad days," Justin told fans in video obtained by TMZ. "It's not real if it doesn't have any bad days."

Justin's statement came as the 24-year-old was caught holding a copy of The Meaning of Marriage. The book, written by Timothy Keller, shows readers the vision of what marriage should be according to the Bible.