Kim Kardashian Defends Dissing Tyson Beckford Over Body Shaming Comments

During a radio interview on Real 92.3 on Thursday, Kim addressed the social media feud and her comment.

"Really dude, like you're gonna body shame me? Like OK. OK, OK, sis," Kim said of Tyson's comments. "When I choose to clap back, it's like I don't do it to people that I know are just looking for the come up and just looking to cloud chase. That is like the most annoying thing. So I see things all the time, I wanna say something so badly and I'll be like, 'I'll end you.' But then it'll just continue so much more."

"With this, people were sending me stuff on his page and he keeps on going and going and going I'm just like, 'Dude, that's so female lame to me. That's just lame to me,'" Kim said. "And for anyone to say that I am homophobic for the comment of saying 'sis' like, I'm sorry, I'm the least...all my best friends are gay, I support the community, I love the community, they love me. That has nothing to do with this."