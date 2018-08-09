The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 2 Trailer Is Just Divine

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Aug. 9, 2018 1:47 PM
Mrs. Maisel is unstoppable. The first trailer for Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season two is here and Midge Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) is on the go. She's working, she's traveling she's caring for her kids and she's honing her stand-up act. This season, the action goes from New York City to Paris to the Catskills. Amazon sums it up perfectly themselves: "The mad divorcée of the Upper West Side is back."
Along with Midge, Susie (Alex Borstein), Joel (Michael Zegen), Rose (Marin Hinkle) and Abe (Tony Shalhoub) are all back for more beautifully-shot and meticulously styled action. Based on the footage, it looks like Midge's career as Mrs. Maisel is taking off.
"Tits up," Susie says to Midge before she takes a big stage. Welcome back, Mrs. Maisel.
"She's got a new level of confidence, about stand-up specifically, heading into season two. She's felling good, she's on a roll, I think she feels like she's arrived at her voice and she's excited to grow it from there," Brosnahan told E! News at the 2018 Television Critics Association press tour.
"So much happens in season two and so much changes in season two," she added. "All the worlds collide and bounce off of each other. Characters interact who have never interacted before, so almost anything we say is a massive spoiler."
Season two of the series will be bigger than season one, according to creator Amy Sherman-Palladino.
"It's big and we feel like we've got—for the first time in our career we have the support from the press, we have the actors, we have all of the pieces to go big or go home," Sherman-Palladino said. "We don't go home. We never go home. We have not been home in two years."
No premiere date has been announced for season two.
