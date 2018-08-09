The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 2 Trailer Is Just Divine

Mrs. Maisel is unstoppable. The first trailer for Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season two is here and Midge Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) is on the go. She's working, she's traveling she's caring for her kids and she's honing her stand-up act. This season, the action goes from New York City to Paris to the Catskills. Amazon sums it up perfectly themselves: "The mad divorcée of the Upper West Side is back."

Along with Midge, Susie (Alex Borstein), Joel (Michael Zegen), Rose (Marin Hinkle) and Abe (Tony Shalhoub) are all back for more beautifully-shot and meticulously styled action. Based on the footage, it looks like Midge's career as Mrs. Maisel is taking off.