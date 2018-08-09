Julia Louis-Dreyfus Returns to Veep Set After Cancer Treatment

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is back at work on the set of Veep after undergoing major treatment for cancer.

The 57-year-old Emmy-winning actress and Seinfeld alum was diagnosed with breast cancer last fall. Production on the final season seven of the HBO series was postponed as she underwent treatment.

"Guys, we just learned how to take a picture of ourselves on my phone! How cool is this? @veephbo Table read episodes 2 & 3 Season 7, baby!" Louis-Dreyfus wrote on Instagram on Thursday, alongside a selfie of her and her co-workers.

Another photo of the cast and crew at the Veep table read, which took place at Paramount Studios, was posted on Veep's Instagram page on Wednesday.

Louis-Dreyfus underwent several rounds of chemotherapy over the past few months and completed her last one in January. A month, later, she had surgery. Last month, she and husband Brad Hall vacationed in Hawaii and Ireland.

Photos

Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Inspiring Cancer Battle

Louis-Dreyfus' co-stars have rallied behind her amid her cancer battle.

Tony Hale and Timothy Simons recorded an inspirational video for her, which depicts her kicking cancer's ass to the tune of Katy Perry's "Roar." Sam Richardson and Matt Walsh recorded another one, showing them singing and dancing to Survivor's "Eye of the Tiger."

