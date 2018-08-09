Kim Zolciak-Biermann Is Moved to Tears After Documenting Her Kids' First Day of School

Going back to school never gets easier.

As summer vacation officially came to an end this week in select Atlanta communities, Kim Zolciak-Biermann had to drop her kids off at school for a brand-new school year.

Was the Don't Be Tardy star able to stay strong throughout the morning? Well, we'll let her explain.

"Somehow I made it through the day yesterday. It was all good until they started to get out of the car to go in to school and Kane grabbed my face kissed me and said, 'I love you Mom' I was done!!" Kim shared on Instagram as her kids posed for a group photo. "We got Kash to his room and as he started to hug me he started to cry, welllll...that meant I started to cry! As he hugged our nanny, I scurried out so he wouldn't see me cry!"

The Bravo star continued, "So our nanny and I were walking down the hall on our way to KJ's class crying our eyes out! We got KJ situated and he waved goodbye and took a BIG sigh and when he took that big sigh, daddy started. We drove home all crying."