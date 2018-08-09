Teen Mom's Maci Bookout Speaks Out After Ryan Edwards' Arrest

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Aug. 9, 2018 12:36 PM
Maci Bookout is speaking out after her ex Ryan Edwards' arrest.
In late July, former Teen Mom OG star Edwards was booked in Tennessee for breaking probation over a 2017 heroin possession charge, he was released a week later. Now, Bookout, who shares a son named Bentley with Edwards, has broken her silence on her ex's arrest on a just-released episode of Kailyn Lowry's Coffee Convos podcast.
"I'll be honest, I have no idea what state he's in because he's not allowed to be around...like he can't be in the same location as me and the family so I have no idea," Bookout said. "He's not allowed to contact us or anything like that. But he did get arrested."
"I don't know—I do know why but I just don't want to say—but to be honest with you. I feel better that he is in jail because I know he's safe there if that makes sense," Bookout continued. "I know he's not driving around, he's not doing something that could potentially hurt him or an innocent person. So it sucks, it's a crappy situation for everyone."
When asked if she has any ill will toward Edwards, Bookout shared, "No, not at all. I mean its Bentley's dad and although Bentley's about to be 10, I'm not sure how much time he can make up now. But still I mean no one ever wants to tell their child that something terrible has happened to their parent. [Bentley] understands, he doesn't ever ask questions, we fill him in on what's going on and as sad as it is, the reason he doesn't ask questions is its always been this way."
Bookout went on to say, "Anytime anything has ever gone on that's really bad, his main concern is being able to spend time with his Mimi and Papa. And so Taylor [McKinney] and I and Jen [Edwards] and Larry [Edwards] always just make sure to be [on the same page]. We're not always going to get along or agree with each other but the four of us do a really good job of making sure that everything is good for Bentley and Bentley gets to spend time with them and in that aspect everything is normal for Bentley."
Edwards is currently expecting a child with his wife Mackenzie Edwards, who Bookout does not have a relationship with.
"No. Negative. I'm not really interested," Bookout said on the podcast. "It's going to be tough when the baby is born because just like Jade and Maverick, Hudson is [Bentley's] stepbrother. The baby is going to be his half brother. And we don't like to say step or half. Its brother-sister, brother-sister, no matter what. So it will be a struggle to find a way to make sure that no matter what's going on with Ryan that Bentley has a relationship with both brothers, Hudson and the new baby."
Following his release from jail, Edwards told E! News this week, "I got a speeding ticket and while I was pulled over, it came up that I was in violation of my probation because the community service had not been completed. I didn't do all of it. I went to jail for not doing all of my community service. It's not that I wasn't taking the community service seriously, it's just that we have so much going on, I didn't realize the deadline had passed. It was just a misunderstanding. I thought I had more time."
He added, "I take full accountability. I messed up, but I've had a chance to get organized and fix the situation."
