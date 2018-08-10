Khloe Kardashian Tells Kourtney to "F--k Off" as Their Sisterly Feud Continues on KUWTK

Can these feuding sisters finally put their differences aside?

In this clip from Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashianrally together to convince Kourtney Kardashianto join them in a group therapy session where they can talk out their issues.

"Well, we're all going to therapy together," Kim tells her sisters. "So, it's happening."

"But why?" Kourtney whines. "Because we all need to communicate with a mediator, and we don't have that mediator," Kim responds.

While Kourtney isn't against going to therapy, she isn't too into the idea of going to a group session with her sisters.

"I don't really think we need to go to therapy to be honest, to solve our problems," Kourtney insists. "I think we should just talk."