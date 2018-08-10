Here's What Went Down at the PrettyLittleThing x E! KUWTK Event

  • By
    &

by Joyce Park | Fri., Aug. 10, 2018 6:27 AM

by E! & PrettyLittleThing

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

There's nothing better than spending an evening with friends, watching Keeping Up with the Kardashians and getting a mani. PrettyLittleThing and E! invited some of their favourite influencers and press for a night of pampering and relaxation at the Cheeky Parlour in Shoreditch this week.

Guests enjoyed manicures, drinks, a private screening of the new Keeping Up with the Kardashians season 15 premiere, and fabulous goodie bags supplied by E! and PrettyLittleThing. So many top influencers like Lizzie Cundy, Bronte King, Elle Darby, and Carys Gray came by to take part in the fun.

PLT Manicure
PLT Manicure

Nailed It!

The girls wind down from a busy day with manis and some Prosecco.  

Keeping Up with @brontekingg

Bronte King shows up and slays the game in her polka dot romper. 

 

Camo Queen @uhnonee

Heart eyes for our one and only camo queen, Oenone.  

 

@elledarby_ is Literally a Pretty Little Thing 

What better way to celebrate than with a drink in one hand, balloon in another.

 

@championbeaute Looking Good in Leopard

Who doesn't love a good leopard print?

On Wednesdays We Wear Pink

All things pink look so good on @melindalondon.

Black and Red Threads

@realrosieb strikes a pose with a cute PrettyLittleThing pillow. Oh, and of course, the Prosecco!

Just another reason to love PrettyLittleThing.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Fashion , PrettyLittleThing
Latest News
ESC: Met Gala 2017, Best Beauty, Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner's 21! Ring in Her Big Birthday With Some of Her Best Looks!

ESC: Mary J. Blige

Mary J. Blige Shares Why Hoops Are Iconic and a Wardrobe Must-Have

Shopping: Plaid

14 Plaid Pieces That Are Far From a School Uniform

Mary J. Blige & Simone I. Smith on New Jewelry Line, Sister Love

Mary J. Blige Reveals Her Favorite Hairstyle

ESC: Nina Dobrev, Best Dressed

Nina Dobrev Stuns in the '80s Trend That Princess Diana Loved

Shopping: Back to School Bags

14 Back-to-School Bags That Aren't Backpacks

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.