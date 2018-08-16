MTV Video Music Awards: Vote for the Most Iconic Performance in the History of the Award Show

It's less than a week until the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards air and we can barely contain our excitement about all of the performances that are set to take place.

We know that the award show is about honoring musicians and giving them awards, but for fans we tune in to see who will take the stage and how outrageous their performances will be.

Over the years there have been a lot of memorable moments on stage and therefore this year's performers have a lot to try and live up to.

Since the show itself is still a few days away, why not take a trip down MTV VMAs lane and relive the best performances thus far?

There are a lot, so of course we had to narrow them down, but these top 11 are pretty iconic and will instantly take you back to when you first saw them.