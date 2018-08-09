Jennifer Lopez Gives an Impromptu Performance in an Italian Restaurant

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Aug. 9, 2018 10:03 AM
Let's get loud!
Jennifer Lopez gave an impromptu performance at a restaurant in Capri on Wednesday night. The singer is currently on vacation in Italy with her beau Alex Rodriguez, who posted an Instagram video of Lopez getting up on a table to sing "Let's Get Loud." As Lopez got up the table, an excited crowd cheered and formed around her, singing along to the song and taking pictures. Before joining the house band on the stage, Lopez, wearing a long floral dress, also showed off her dance moves.
Lopez and Rodriguez have been documenting their Italian getaway on social media since arriving on a private plane earlier this week.
The couple flew into Napoli on Monday and later boarded a yacht and headed to Positano where they enjoyed a meal with friends by the sea.
"Alex had his arm around Jennifer and whispered in her ear," an eyewitness told with E! News. "He clearly adores her and is very much in love."
Lopez and Rodriguez later continued their getaway by sailing around the Amalfi Coast. "Without their kids around, it was quiet and very peaceful," an eyewitness told us.
The couple has been sparking engagement rumors over the past few months, but Rodriguez recently clarified that although he did give J.Lo a ring, they're not yet engaged.
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?