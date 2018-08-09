Jennifer Lopez Gives an Impromptu Performance in an Italian Restaurant

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Aug. 9, 2018 10:03 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Let's get loud!

Jennifer Lopez gave an impromptu performance at a restaurant in Capri on Wednesday night. The singer is currently on vacation in Italy with her beau Alex Rodriguez, who posted an Instagram video of Lopez getting up on a table to sing "Let's Get Loud." As Lopez got up the table, an excited crowd cheered and formed around her, singing along to the song and taking pictures. Before joining the house band on the stage, Lopez, wearing a long floral dress, also showed off her dance moves.

Lopez and Rodriguez have been documenting their Italian getaway on social media since arriving on a private plane earlier this week.

Read

Inside Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's Romantic Trip to Italy

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez

Instagram

The couple flew into Napoli on Monday and later boarded a yacht and headed to Positano where they enjoyed a meal with friends by the sea.

"Alex had his arm around Jennifer and whispered in her ear," an eyewitness told with E! News. "He clearly adores her and is very much in love."

Lopez and Rodriguez later continued their getaway by sailing around the Amalfi Coast. "Without their kids around, it was quiet and very peaceful," an eyewitness told us.

The couple has been sparking engagement rumors over the past few months, but Rodriguez recently clarified that although he did give J.Lo a ring, they're not yet engaged.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jennifer Lopez , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Lance Armstrong

Lance Armstrong Is "Fine and Resting Up" After Bloody Bike Accident

Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Gunner Stone, FabFitFun Event

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Talk The Hills Reunion Possibility and 10-Year Wedding Anniversary

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato Cancels Remaining Tour Dates After Entering Rehab

Jarrod Lyle

Pro Golfer Jarrod Lyle Dead at 36

Seth Rogen

Seth Rogen Suffered a "Horrible" Wardrobe Malfunction at the Golden Globes

Kris Jenner, Scott Disick, KUWTK 1502

Scott Disick Gets Kris Jenner Back for Art Shaming Khloe Kardashian on KUWTK

Iggy Azalea, DeAndre Hopkins

Iggy Azalea Says She's "Single" Amid DeAndre Hopkins Dating Speculation

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.