Hormones, Sleep Deprivation and Brutal Honesty: Inside Cardi B's First Month of Motherhood

Not that she needs the extra cash. Because for all those worries that motherhood would somehow prevent her from making money moves (Cardi has said her closest pals warned her "this might f--k up your career,") well, those have proven just as ridiculous as they sounded.

Yes, she made what she called the "hard decision" to opt out of her fall tour with Bruno Mars once she realized that Kulture wouldn't be able to tag along and her body simply wasn't up for twerking. She had truly believed that six weeks would be enough time for her to be back at it, but as boss as she is, she's still human. "I don't want to go on tour and I won't be able to dance or perform properly or not be able to get choreography right," she explained on Instagram, "because my body is extremely weak right now."

But she's still strong enough to strap on her bloody shoes for an appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York Aug. 20—a night that could see her taking home as many as 10 trophies. And though she banked some collaborations before going into labor—"I did a couple of features for artists but I don't know when those artists are going to put out they music," she said,—she's already back in the studio working on her own projects, with one slated for a fall release.

"I'm going to work," she insisted. "My life is not over, you know. I just have to take my time to do certain things because, like, my body really can't take it."

Her heart is struggling as well. "She's very dedicated to making new music and loyal to her fans, but in a perfect world she would stay home with Kulture all day," says the source. So as a compromise, "Cardi has been making special arrangements so she isn't gone too long or too far away from Kulture while she's working."