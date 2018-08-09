Seth Rogen Suffered a "Horrible" Wardrobe Malfunction at the Golden Globes

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Aug. 9, 2018 8:27 AM
Seth Rogen sure knows how to handle a wardrobe malfunction.
On Wednesday's episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers, the comedic actor told the story of a "horrible" fashion fail he experienced at the 2018 Golden Globes.
During the award show, Rogen was getting ready to make a speech about the Best Motion Picture nominee The Disaster Artist. But just minutes before his presentation, the unthinkable happened.
"I bent down to pick up something, and I blew out my pants from, like, the very front to the very back," he recalled. "Like, chaps. I chapped them."
Thinking quickly, Rogen grabbed a bunch of safety pins, ran to the bathroom and pinned up his pants. The Pineapple Express star estimated he used about 15 safety pins to close up the tear—"making, like, a metallic stitching thing from the base of my butt to the top of my crotch."
He was called to the stage just as he fastened the last pin.
"I went out with essentially, like, a diaper made of safety pins holding my pants together," he said.
Seth Meyers joked Rogen should have received an award for his "technical achievement."
"It's true! I think they announced a new Oscar category for it, actually," he joked. "That could be one of those."
In addition to discussing his wardrobe malfunction, Rogen dished on the making of his wife's new movie, Like Father, and the time he cheated on a game show with his sister. He also recalled the time he explained internet porn to Tom Cruise.
Watch the videos to see his interview.
(E! and NBC are both part of NBCUniversal).
