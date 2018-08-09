Cher to Release ABBA Cover Album, Dancing Queen, in September

Cher will release Dancing Queen, a new album of ABBA covers, on Sept. 28.

The singer and actress, 72, was inspired to record the album following her scene-stealing performance in Universal Pictures' recently-released hit film Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. The album was recorded and produced in London and L.A. with Mark Taylor. She released a teaser video for the lead single, "Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)," last night.

"I've always liked ABBA and saw the original Mamma Mia musical on Broadway three times," the living legend told E! News in a statement. "After filming Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, I was reminded again of what great and timeless songs they wrote and started thinking, 'Why not do an album of their music?' The songs were harder to sing than I imagined but I'm so happy with how the music came out. I'm really excited for people to hear it. It's a perfect time."

Cher also answered questions about the songs via Twitter: