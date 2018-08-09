Kim Kardashian Jumps on a Trampoline in a Bikini While Listening to Kylie Jenner's Ex Tyga

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Aug. 9, 2018 8:04 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Kim Kardashian is still a Tyga fan.

The 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star spent part of Wednesday hanging out with sister Kourtney Kardashian and friends on the lavish patio of an oceanview home, where they wore bikinis while jumping on a trampoline and relaxing by the pool. Kim posted a video of her and a pal jumping while listing to "Taste" by Tyga, who dated her sister Kylie Jenner on and off from 2014 to 2016.

Kim continued happily jumping to the tune of Beyoncé and Jay-Z's "Apes--t" and also posted videos of herself strolling through the pool area and admiring a window reflection of her bikini-clad figure through while listening to Rihanna's "Diamonds" remix featuring the reality star's husband Kanye Westand 6ix9ine, Nicki Minaj and Murda Beatz's "FEFE," which name-drops a "Kardashian."

Photos

Kim Kardashian's Best Looks

Kim and Kourtney also posted videos of themselves chilling out inside with several Marmoset monkeys. Kim had also shared footage of her and her 5-year-old daughter North West playing with the exotic pets last week.

Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sundays at 9/8c only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kim Kardashian , Bikinis , Kardashian News , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Jarrod Lyle

Pro Golfer Jarrod Lyle Dead at 36

Seth Rogen

Seth Rogen Suffered a "Horrible" Wardrobe Malfunction at the Golden Globes

Kris Jenner, Scott Disick, KUWTK 1502

Scott Disick Gets Kris Jenner Back for Art Shaming Khloe Kardashian on KUWTK

Iggy Azalea, DeAndre Hopkins

Iggy Azalea Says She's "Single" Amid DeAndre Hopkins Dating Speculation

Cher, Dancing Queen

Cher to Release ABBA Cover Album, Dancing Queen, in September

Law and Order: SVU

Law and Order: SVU Poster Makes a Bold Statement for Historic Season 20

Ariana Grande, Mac Miller

Ariana Denies Cheating on Mac Miller

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.