Law and Order: SVU Poster Makes a Bold Statement for Historic Season 20

Law & Order: SVU is 20 years old and celebrating that fact. The long-running drama enters its historic 20th season on Thursday, Sept. 27 at E! News has your first look at the show's bold new season 20 poster that is tackling the milestone head on with a simple and effective caption: "20 Years Strong."

SVU currently stars Mariska Hargitay, Kelli Giddish, Peter Scanavino, Philip Winchester and Ice-T and is making the jump from Wednesday nights to Thursdays with a two-hour premiere on Thursday, Sept. 27. This season, SVU ties with Gunsmoke and Law & Order mothership for the longest-running scripted live-action American primetime series and it shows no signs of slowing down.