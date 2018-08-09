Ariana Denies Cheating on Mac Miller

  
  
  
Ariana Grande shut down claims she cheated on her ex Mac Miller.

Earlier this week, a social media user took a dig at Grande's song "Pete Davidson"—a tune named after her fiancé.

"Pete Davidson will be the song I skip all the time," the user wrote on Instagram. 

However, Grande wasn't afraid to clap back. 

"awwwww boo f--king hoo," she wrote, "Alexa play Pete Davidson." 

But once the Instagram troll wrote "Ari cheated on maccccccc," the artist proved she had had enough.

"I didn't but go off," she replied. "can you like…go stan someone else? Ur boring."

News of Grande and Miller's split broke in May. Just a week later, Davidson confirmed his breakup with Cazzie David. By the end of that month, reports started spreading that the two were casually dating. However, the lovebirds proved their relationship was more serious than people thought when news of their engagement broke in early June.

It looked like Grande had remained on good terms with her ex. The "Bang Bang" singer took to Instagram after their split to prove there wasn't any bad blood.

"Hi! This is one of my best friends in the whole world and favorite people on the planet Malcolm McCormick," she wrote at the time. "I respect and adore him endlessly and am grateful to have him in my life in any form, at all times regardless of how our relationship changes or what the universe holds for each of us!"

"Unconditional love is not selfish. It is wanting the best for that person even if at the moment, it's not you," she continued. "I can't wait to know and support you forever and I'm so proud of you!!"

However, Grande also claimed their relationship had been "toxic." The comment came after a social media user wrote it was "heartbreaking" Miller had been arrested for allegedly driving under the influence after the breakup, especially after he had written songs about Grande.

"How absurd that you minimize female self-respect and self-worth by saying someone should stay in a toxic relationship because he wrote an album about them, which btw isn't the case (just Cinderella is ab me)," Grande clapped back. "I am not a babysitter or a mother and no woman should feel that they need to be. I have cared for him and tried to support his sobriety & prayed for his balance for years (and always will of course) but shaming/blaming women for a man's inability to keep his s--t together is a very major problem."

"Let's please stop doing that. of course I didn't share about how hard or scary it was while it was happening but it was," she continued. "I will continue to pray from the bottom of my heart that he figures it all out and that any other woman in this position does as well."

Miller has also spoken out about Grande's new romance and said he's "happy for her."

"I am happy for her and moving forward with her life just as I'm sure she is with me," he told Zane Lowe on Beats 1 on Apple Music.

It looks like they've both moved on.

  
  
  
