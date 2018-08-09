Kourtney Kardashian Enjoys a Night Out With Friends After Younes Bendjima Split

Kourtney Kardashian enjoyed a night out with friends on Wednesday after calling it quits with Younes Bendjima.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's crew included nightlife entrepreneur David Grutman, Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen, model Isabela Rangel Grutman and Command PR head Simon Huck.

Larsa shared a photo of the group on Instagram and wrote they were "living our best life."

The friends dined at Italian eatery Madeo Ristorante in Beverly Hills, Calif. Kourtney kept things cool and casual for the evening by wearing a sheer white tank top, neon green bra and black pants. She also accessorized her look with matching neon heels and a small Louis Vuitton bag.