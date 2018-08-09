Kourtney Kardashian Enjoys a Night Out With Friends After Younes Bendjima Split

Kourtney Kardashian, Larsa Pippen

GAMR / BACKGRID

Kourtney Kardashian enjoyed a night out with friends on Wednesday after calling it quits with Younes Bendjima.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's crew included nightlife entrepreneur David Grutman, Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen, model Isabela Rangel Grutman and Command PR head Simon Huck

Larsa shared a photo of the group on Instagram and wrote they were "living our best life." 

The friends dined at Italian eatery Madeo Ristorante in Beverly Hills, Calif. Kourtney kept things cool and casual for the evening by wearing a sheer white tank top, neon green bra and black pants. She also accessorized her look with matching neon heels and a small Louis Vuitton bag.

Read

How Scott Disick Feels About Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima's Breakup

Kourtney Kardashian

HEDO / BACKGRID

The night out came shortly after news broke that Kourtney had ended things with Younes. The two broke up after nearly two years of dating. An insider told E! News the two had been arguing since returning from their romantic getaway to Italy. While the source said they initially "decided to take time apart," this break ultimately "led to a split."

After the breakup, Younes was photographed getting playful with Jordan Ozuna; however, Jordan has denied being romantically involved with Kourtney's ex.

Despite all this drama, Kourtney is trying to keep her mind off the split.

"Kourtney is upset but she is trying to focus her energy on other things and stay busy," the insider said. "Kourtney doesn't plan on calling attention to it publicly and wants everything to blow over. It's upsetting to her. They have been having ups and downs for the past month. There was a huge chance they were going to get back together and they were working on things. But now that these photos surfaced, things are definitely over."

