Kristen Bell Defends Her Need for Pool Gloves—and Jimmy Kimmel Offers a Hilarious New Solution

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Aug. 9, 2018 5:03 AM
If you can't stand the feeling of pruney fingers, Kristen Bell has a message for you—you are not alone.
The Bad Moms star appeared on Wednesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! and set the record straight about her "yet-to-be-discovered medical condition" and need for pool gloves.
The interest around Bell's mysterious gloves started back in July when her husband, Dax Shepard, posted a picture of his wife donning the accessory in the pool. He also discussed her "weird phobia" during his Jimmy Kimmel Live! appearance later that month.
On Wednesday, Bell explained she is "acutely aware of the ridges in fingertips" and has a negative reaction to the feeling of pruney fingers.
"I would call it a very serious, undiagnosed and yet-to-be discovered medical condition that tens of people in America might also suffer from," Bell explained.
In fact, Bell said pruney fingers actually make her feel nauseous.
"When they're wet, it's like, I'll puke. I will truly puke," she assured Jimmy Kimmel.
While Bell has learned to dodge her husband's fingertips in the pool, she can't as easily avoid the pruney fingers of her two daughters, Lincoln and Delta. The Frozen star said "the problem arises" during swim lessons.
"When your children are in the pool, you need to grab them because they swim…,especially my youngest, like a bulldog, She just like sinks," Bell said. "So, I need to be able to grab it. The problem is my very serious medical condition makes me want to step back and I don't want to grab my kid. And I'm like, ‘Well, this can't happen.'"
Luckily, Bell's friend had a solution and bought her a pair of pool gloves for her birthday. Now, she can wear the gloves in the pool without the fear of pruney fingers.
My bride wears gloves in the pool because she hates the feeling of pruney finger tips on skin. #Hollyweird #iloveher
A post shared by Dax Shepard (@daxshepard) on
Still, Bell isn't afraid to talk about her condition.
"I'm not ashamed because, in my lifetime, I want to remove the stigma of the maybe 10 people who also maybe suffer from [this]," she said. "You're not alone."
However, Kimmel joked there could be something else that could help Bell. The late-night host then shared a phony ad for "Pulgluvia"—a fake prescription to treat the condition.
Watch the video to see Bell's interview and Kimmel's ad.
