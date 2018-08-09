How Taylor Swift Carefully Came Out of the Woods and Back Into the Hollywood Spotlight

And in between all the buzz surrounding her new music, Taylor also became one of TIME's People of the Year for an unlikely reason. She was heralded as one of the "silence breakers" in the Time's Up movement after testifying against DJ David Mueller who groped her.

After conducting an investigation, the radio station fired the DJ. Two years later, he sued Taylor. The singer responded by countersuing for assault and battery and asking for a symbolic $1—an amount her legal team claimed would "serve as an example to other women who may resist publicly reliving similar outrageous and humiliating acts."

In the end, Taylor won her case and reminded other victims to never accept blame.

"I would tell people who find themselves in this situation that there is a great deal of blame placed on the victims in cases of sexual harassment and assault," she told TIME in a rare interview. "You could be blamed for the fact that it happened, for reporting it and blamed for how you reacted. You might be made to feel like you're overreacting, because society has made this stuff seem so casual. My advice is that you not blame yourself and do not accept the blame others will try to place on you. You should not be blamed for waiting 15 minutes or 15 days or 15 years to report sexual assault or harassment, or for the outcome of what happens to a person after he or she makes the choice to sexually harass or assault you."