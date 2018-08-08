14 Back-to-School Bags That Aren't Backpacks

Christian Vierig/Getty Images
by Taylor Stephan | Wed., Aug. 8, 2018 4:18 PM
No one is arguing that the backpack is not a cool fall staple, we're just all about the options.
Besides, when you think of back to school, you think of backpacks…and so does everyone else. Therein lies the problem. In an effort to not blend in on accident, you've got to think outside the box. If you truly do have a rigorous schedule of AP classes ahead of you, you're going to have the textbooks to prove it. And if you don't want to go the boring backpack route to lug them around, may we suggest a classy oversize tote bag?
Trust: The below 14 options are chicer than you'd imagine and will majorly up your weekday style game.
BUY IT: Oliveve Zoe Tote, $352
BUY IT: Kayu ST TROPEZ TOTE BAG, $121
BUY IT: Vince Camuto Areli Leather Tote Bag, $125
BUY IT: Mansur Gavriel Lamb Oversized Tote, $695
BUY IT: Jil Sander Oversized Tote, $779
BUY IT: PUMA Evercat Cambridge Tote Bag, $11
BUY IT: MARSÈLL Oversized Tote, $1,380
BUY IT: MM6 MAISON MARTIN MARGIELA White Crackled Leather Oversize Japanese Tote Bag, $439
BUY IT: Sole Society Faux Leather Oversize Tote, $65
BUY IT: Lanvin Oversize Crossbody Bag, $225
BUY IT: Nike Gym Tote Bag, $25
BUY IT: Rebecca Minkoff Unlined Feed Bag, $295
BUY IT: Boohoo Double Zipper Tote, $16
BUY IT: Boohoo Large Popper Tote Shopper, $16
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
