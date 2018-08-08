14 Back-to-School Bags That Aren't Backpacks

No one is arguing that the backpack is not a cool fall staple, we're just all about the options.

Besides, when you think of back to school, you think of backpacks…and so does everyone else. Therein lies the problem. In an effort to not blend in on accident, you've got to think outside the box. If you truly do have a rigorous schedule of AP classes ahead of you, you're going to have the textbooks to prove it. And if you don't want to go the boring backpack route to lug them around, may we suggest a classy oversize tote bag?