Why Taylor Swift Is the Reigning Queen of the Teen Choice Awards

The Teen Choice Awards love Taylor Swift.

The 28-year-old superstar has won a total of 25 Teen Choice Awards in her career, and she could be adding even more surfboards to her collection this weekend. Swift is up for six awards at the Sunday's 2018 Teen Choice Awards, including Choice Pop Song for "Delicate" and Choice Fandom for her Swifties. Swift's Reputation Stadium Tour is also up for Best Summer Tour at the ceremony. While One Direction has the most Teen Choice Awards of all time with 28 wins, Swift is not far behind and could surpass the group this weekend.

And while it's not known if she'll attend Sunday's ceremony, Swift likes to keep that a surprise, we're looking back at all of her wins at the award show over the years to prove that she's the reigning queen of the TCAs!