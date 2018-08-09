What Oprah, Reese Witherspoon and Emma Roberts Are Reading This Summer

What's a summer vacation without a good book?

There's nothing better than a holiday in a warm, tropical place and a great read to tuck into as you lounge your life away. But with the days left in summer quickly becoming fewer and fewer, there's not much time left to bury your face in a book before fall arrives and its business as usual. What's a good book lover to do?

May we suggest you pick up one of these late summer book recommendations from some of Hollywood's most literate luminaries? It is National Book Lovers Day, after all! So, let's see what the stars are reading...