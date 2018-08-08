The Message Behind Awkwafina's Crazy Rich Asians Premiere Pout

Awkwafina may be full of jokes, but her beauty look at the Crazy Rich Asians L.A. premiere was pure sophistication.

The actress swapped in her Versace co-ordinates and Ellen DeGeneres-style pixie blonde wig, worn in the film by her wealthy character, Peik Lin, for a pale-pink, long-sleeve Reem Acra gown, David Webb jewelry and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes. The ensemble was complemented by long, wavy, brunette tresses and a bold makeup look, courtesy of artist Kirin Bhatty on behalf of Dior.

The rapper's premiere look may be in stark contrast to her character's, but the inspiration behind it aligned well with one of the film's theme: cultural empowerment.

"I was really inspired by the color red as it is very important in Asian culture, and it's always been very important to me as a South Asian woman," said Kirin in a press release. "I thought that putting this look together in this way was a beautiful way to honor it."