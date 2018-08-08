How Yara Shahidi Plans to Balance College and Two TV Shows

Just like her TV character Zoey Johnson, Yara Shahidi is heading off to college.

In just a matter of weeks, the 18-year-old activist and actress, who stars in ABC's Black-ish and its Freeform spinoff Grown-ish, will start classes at Harvard University. Shortly after she arrives at school, Shahidi is set to start production on the second season of Grown-ish, but she doesn't seem too worried about her upcoming schedule. In her The Hollywood Reporter cover story, published Wednesday, Shahidi shared her thoughts on education and how she doesn't have to choose between her career and college.

During her chat with THR, Shahidi explained that one of her college application essays discussed "this idea that people perpetuate that you have to choose between education and entertainment."