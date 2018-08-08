See Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Cutest Pics From Their Bali Vacation

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Aug. 8, 2018 2:29 PM

Chrissy Teigen, Bali, Instagram

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are living their best lives.

The pair and their two children, Miles and Luna, have been on vacation in Bali for the past two weeks, and in typical Chrissy fashion, she has been documenting every moment of their island getaway. From their workouts in the morning, to their professional cooking classes, the mother-of-two has been keeping her followers up to date on all the family fun and shenanigans.

Not to forget her headband of the day, which John graciously provides vocals for every so often.

To see all the pictures from the famous family's vacation, check out the gallery below!

Photos

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Bali Vacation Album

Chrissy Teigen, Bali, Instagram

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Say Cheese!

Chrissy and John flash their pearly-whites at the camera while on a trip to see the birds. 

Chrissy Teigen, Bali, Instagram

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Daddy's Girl

John and Luna are flocked by a colorful array of birds while sightseeing. 

Chrissy Teigen, Bali, Instagram

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

A Mother's Touch

The chef cuddles her baby boy in her arms as she poses for a photo.

Chrissy Teigen, Bali, Instagram

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

No Reservations

Even though the two are basically pros in the kitchen, the cookbook author joked, "Chef 'bout to fire us."

Chrissy Teigen, Bali, Instagram

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Ray of Sunshine

Teigen captioned the adorable picture of her daughter, "My girl."

Chrissy Teigen

Instagram

Sun Soaked Vacay

The former model lounges in the sunlight while breastfeeding her newborn son. 

Chrissy Teigen, Bali, Instagram

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Oh, Baby!

Teigen learns how to expertly wrap her little one, before joking, "Please feel free to get angry and judgmental in my comments below! I know you can't wait!"

Chrissy Teigen, Bali, Instagram

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

We Did It!

After acing their cooking class, the mother-of-two shared a picture of the "cooking school graduates."

Chrissy Teigen, Bali, Instagram

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Selfie-Time

The family-of-four poses for a photo in front of the mirror,with the rain forest as their backdrop. 

Could there be a cuter family?

