Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney Take Their Summer Romance to Paris

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Aug. 8, 2018 1:05 PM

Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney

TheImageDirect.com

Jennifer Lawrence and her boyfriend, Cooke Maroney, are taking their summer romance to the streets of Paris.

The actress and NYC-based art dealer jetted off to the City of Light early Wednesday morning, before holding hands and enjoying a walk through the historic European city. Lawrence arrived at her hotel in cut-off jeans and a white t-shirt before changing into a stylish pink and beige slip dress, nude sunglasses and a pair of platform wedges for their stroll through the Place Vendome.

Romantic walks and sightseeing appears to be a favorite pastime of the pair, with the couple recently spotted parading through the streets of NYC.

Photos

Jennifer Lawrence's Best Looks

Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney

TheImageDirect.com

According to Page Six, the pair was introduced to one another through their mutual friend, Laura Simpson, and have been not-so-secretly dating these last few weeks. Since then, the two's summer romance has been going strong.

This was evident during their recent candlelit dinner, where they couldn't help but engage in some light PDA. An observer of the duo told E! News, the actress and her beau looked "totally into each other" during their two to three-hour date at an Italian restaurant. 

And in a city as dreamy as Paris, there's no doubt that those sparks will fly again.

