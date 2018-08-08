Crazy Rich Asians Stars Step Out in Style at the Film's Premiere

Roll out the green carpet!
The stars of Warner Bros.' Crazy Rich Asians dressed to impress when they posed for photographers at the world premiere at Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood last night. E! News was on the scene, where director Jon M. Chu spoke about bringing Kevin Kwan's novel to life on the big screen. "On a personal level, it is everything. My whole life, my parents have said, 'Do stories about your culture.' Growing up, I'm like, 'No! I don't want to do [those] stories. That's the most sensitive part of my soul!' But as you grow as an artist, you realize those are the things you are supposed to do as an artist," Chu said of the "amazing" and "empowering" shoot. It's also why he turned down a lucrative offer from Netflix, as he wanted to give fans of Kwan's story a richer experience. "It's worth leaving your house, fighting traffic, standing in line, sitting in a dark room and saying, 'Tell me a story,'" he said. "We are worth that energy and that time."