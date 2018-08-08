How Getting Real About Divorce Made Flip or Flop More Successful Than Ever

When it comes to home renovations, you're not supposed to see the cracks.

But for Flip or Flop, highlighting the cracks in Tarek and Christina El Moussa's marriage during the current season has led to one of the best flips in recent HTGV history, avoiding the flop many predicted just two years ago.

When news broke in 2016 that the El Moussas, one of HGTV's most beloved couples, were splitting, many wondered if it would mean the end of the original Flip or Flop, one of the network's highest rated series. Could they still work together? Would they even agree to film with one another? Would they get their own shows?

However, despite the former couple filed for divorce in January 2017, which was finalized a year later, Tarek and Christina continued to film together, choosing not to paint over their divorce drama on the show. And viewers are captivated.