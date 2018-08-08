Bethenny Frankel Says Some Real Housewives Co-Stars "Can't Afford the Lives They're Living"

Michael Simon/StarTraks
Here's the reality: Bethenny Frankel is one successful businesswoman.
While fans may know her for her quick wit on the Real Housewives of New York City, the Bravo star has built an empire with the Skinnygirl brand.
And while appearing on the cover of MONEY magazine, Bethenny couldn't help but share her financial tips for readers. Advice No. 1: Stay out of debt whenever possible.
"You can't put yourself in a position where, if the s--t hit the fan, you couldn't pay all of your bills at one time," she told the publication. "If the world came to an end, I would be able to pay for everything. I might not be left with much, but I can afford what I have."
As for some other Real Housewives co-stars across the country, Bethenny had a warning.
MONEY
"They can't afford the lives they're living," she shared. "And if the music stops, they're going to get in some trouble."
In the new issue, Bethenny admitted that money was a struggle until her late thirties. In fact, she once had $20,000 in credit card debt and found herself bouncing checks.
But as she continued to gain success with Skinnygirl, Bethenny made it a point to always stay frugal.
"Even if it's buying a diamond—which I've done—I'd like to be able to get a good deal on it," she shared. "I don't like to be robbed."
Today, Bethenny is able to give back with her B Strong charity and work with Dress for Success.
And for those hoping to make it big at whatever career they are passionate about, the reality star says to work hard and don't waste anyone's time.
"Most people are moving papers around a desk, pretending they're working," Bethenny pointed out. "If you are a really hard worker, you know it. And you will soar."