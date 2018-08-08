Denise Richards' Dramatic Journey From Wild Things Vixen to Real Housewives Star

Richards couldn't even do reality TV—E!'s Denise Richards: It's Complicated—the first time without a fight with Sheen, who objected to their daughters being on the show. Richards ended up having to go to court to get permission.

She won, and Sam and Lola Sheen did get to appear on their mom's series, which ran for two seasons and put numerous rumors to rest, such as whether or not Richards dated certain bold-faced names. Starship Troopers co-star Patrick Muldoon? True. Mario Lopez? False. John Stamos? True. ("He didn't want to be with a woman who had children, so that's, like, out the door. We had a good time, though!")

And, of course, Richards dated Richie Sambora—but not, she forever insisted, before he was separated from her friend Heather Locklear, Sambora and Locklear having been among the guests at her and Sheen's wedding.

"I did not interfere with their marriage," Richards told Ryan Seacrest on his KIIS-FM show in 2008.

It didn't last with Sambora, but Richards told Redbook, "Being with Richie was the first time I could be myself with someone. That was an amazing feeling. And he brought a sense of happiness to my home that hadn't been there in a long time. So I definitely fell in love with him. That would have been a big price to pay for just some rebound fling."

That year was a bumpy one all around, part of it spent hammering out a custody arrangement with Sheen, who long before his pre-"winning" meltdown was volatile and difficult to get along with anyway. Richards first filed for divorce in 2005, while she was six months pregnant with Lola, but they reconciled and tried counseling.

The fix was only temporary, however, and by the beginning of 2006 the divorce was back on. Richards also sought a temporary restraining order, alleging Sheen had pushed her and threatened her and her parents, and then when she discovered he was looking at questionable pornography online his response was "I hope you f--king die, bitch."

Their split was finalized that November, with Sheen ordered to stay 300 feet away from his ex-wife and their kids unless it was during a pre-agreed-upon visit.