Inside Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's Romantic Trip to Italy

Instagram
We're into this summer getaway!
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez packed their bags and flew into Napoli on a private plane Monday. And as you likely could have guessed, the fun began the moment they arrived.
During their first night in town, the pair got on a fabulous yacht and headed for Positano where they dined with friends by the sea. The Hollywood couple enjoyed pizza and rosé while sharing many laughs and stories.
"Alex had his arm around Jennifer and whispered in her ear," an eyewitness shared with E! News. "He clearly adores her and is very much in love."
The good times only continued as the pair sailed around the Amalfi coast near Positano and Capri. As documented on Instagram Stories, the pair spent time working out under the sun. Soon after, they chose to lay out on the deck where they tanned and rested up.
"Without their kids around, it was quiet and very peaceful," an eyewitness shared.
A summer trip wouldn't be complete without some shopping. We're told the pair headed to Fiore Boutique where Jennifer tried on a few dresses and looked at shoes and beach hats.
"Alex sat and watched as she modeled some of the clothes and asked him what he thought," an eyewitness shared. "He loved watching her and thought she looked beautiful…They had a great day and enjoyed walking around the island window shopping and visiting a few boutiques."
And even though Jennifer is taking a break from her Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood, the World of Dance judge found herself singing along to a familiar hit. Anyone know "Don't Stop Believing" by Journey?
"What did you guys think of my performance?!" Alex joked on Instagram as he sat next to his leading lady. "#dontstopbelieving." Jennifer would also share photos from the trip on social media including a stunning white Dolce & Gabbana dress.
This week's getaway comes after Alex set the record straight on those engagement rumors. While appearing on Today with Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb, the Fox Sports analyst explained the special piece of bling Jennifer has been wearing.
"I did give her that ring. I gave her that ring probably about four or five months ago," Alex confessed. "So I got her that ring. She loved it and look how beautiful she looks. Of course it has a significance, [but] no, we're not engaged. We're not engaged."