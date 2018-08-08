Real Housewives of New Jersey's Jacqueline Laurita's Daughter Ashlee Holmes Is Married

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Aug. 8, 2018 11:37 AM
Congratulations are in order for Ashlee Holmes!
The former Real Housewives of New Jersey star announced on Instagram Wednesday morning that she married Pete Malleo.
"It's official... Mr. & Mrs.," Ashlee shared on Instagram while wearing a dress from LuLus. Pete (who sported a J. Crew suit) would also confirm the news by writing, "As Borat would say, 'My Wife.'"
Shortly after sharing the news on social media, several co-stars expressed their well wishes including Ashlee's mom Jaqueline Laurita.
"I couldn't be more thrilled for them," she shared online. "May they have a beautiful life together! A.M./P.M. Congratulation! Love you both! #Family 8-8-2018."
Back in February 2016, the couple got engaged in New York City. One month later and the pair announced that they were expecting their first child together.
And instead of planning a big wedding bash, both Ashlee and Pete appeared much more interested in celebrating their love and savoring family time.
"2 years ago today! Happy fiancéversary @c3peteo. We'll get married eventually," Ashlee shared back in February when looking back on her proposal. "**Fun fact: It was so cold out that afternoon that I was wearing a sweater over a leather jacket lol."
Jacqueline and her daughter Ashlee appeared on the Real Housewives of New Jersey for the first seven seasons. But since leaving the show in 2016, Ashlee has found success as a certified beauty and SPFX artist. She also had kept up with her lifestyle blog that focuses on a variety of topics.
Congratulations again to the couple on their special day.
(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)
