Travis Scott and Post Malone to Perform at the 2018 MTV VMAs

With less than two weeks until the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, two new performers have been revealed.

MTV announced today that Travis Scottand Post Malone will take the stage at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Monday, Aug. 20. Scott will perform a medley of songs from his new album Astroworld, while Malone will perform a song from his chart-topping album Beerbongs & Bentleys.

The two artists join previously announced performers Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, and Logic with Ryan Tedder. Grande will be singing her hit single "God Is a Woman" for the first time, while Mendes will rock out to "In My Blood" and Logic will perform "One Day."