Brad Pitt Calls Angelina Jolie's Child Support Request an "Effort to Manipulate Media"

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's ongoing court battle continues.

In a new court filing earlier this week, Jolie accused Pitt of not paying any "meaningful" child support since divorce proceedings began in 2016. In the two-page brief filed Tuesday in L.A. Superior Court and obtained by E! News, Jolie's lawyer stated that Pitt "has a duty to pay child support." Later adding, "Given the informal arrangements around the payment of the children's expenses have not been regularly sustained by [Pitt] for over a year and a half," Jolie plans to request a court order "for the establishment of a retroactive child support order."

In response to the filing, a Pitt insider familiar with the situation countered, "Brad always fulfills his commitments." Now, Pitt's legal team has fired back in a new court filing of their own.