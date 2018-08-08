Prepare Yourselves, Love Island Is Getting a US Version on CBS

Love Island is coming to the United States. CBS has acquired the rights to the international hit reality series. A new series is set to be produced with ITV Entertainment and CBS, Sharon Vuong, senior vice president of alternative programming at CBS, said.

"Love Island has been a massive success overseas," Vuong said in a statement. "It's currently seen, or about to premiere in several European countries as well as Australia, and we're thrilled that ITV has partnered with us to bring their most successful show to American television. Having seen the reaction of audiences ‘across the pond' and around the world to this most recent season, we expect American viewers will be captivated by this engaging format. Additionally, Love Island is more than a pop sensation; this series has generated compelling ‘sociological think pieces' in major publications here and abroad."