EXCLUSIVE!

Ryan Edwards Speaks Out After Arrest: "I Messed Up"

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Aug. 8, 2018 8:43 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Ryan Edwards Mug Shot, July 2018

Hamilton County Sheriff's Office

Former Teen Mom OG star Ryan Edwards says he "messed up" and takes full accountability over his latest arrest but clarifies that he was not detained for drugs.

In late July, cast member Maci Bookout's 30-year-old ex was booked in Tennessee for breaking probation over a 2017 heroin possession charge. Ryan, who underwent rehab last year, was released from jail after a week.

"I got a speeding ticket and while I was pulled over, it came up that I was in violation of my probation because the community service had not been completed," Ryan told E! News on Wednesday. "I didn't do all of it. I went to jail for not doing all of my community service. It's not that I wasn't taking the community service seriously, it's just that we have so much going on, I didn't realize the deadline had passed. It was just a misunderstanding. I thought I had more time."

Ryan, whose wife Mackenzie Edwards is pregnant with their first child together, added, "I take full accountability. I messed up, but I've had a chance to get organized and fix the situation."

He also clarified that his current violation was not drug-related, adding, "It was the fact that I got pulled over and had not completed my community service. The only drug related charge was the original one from two years ago, from before I went to rehab. There is nothing new that is drug-related."

"Ryan is my husband," Mackenzie told E! News. "Yes, he's made some mistakes but we are moving past them. He has my full support."

Photos

Best (or Worst) Mug Shots Ever

Ryan said he was in jail for a week until he could get a court date.

"Jail was slow," he said. "The days were long. It was really hard to be away from my family. Without a doubt it was a learning experience."

Ryan is currently awaiting his community service assignment while nursing a broken ankle. He said he broke it when he tripped over the family dog.

In addition, he faces six extra months of probation stemming from his latest arrest.

"I'll be done six months from now," he said.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ , Arrests , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood Is Pregnant: Look Back on Her Cutest Moments With First Child Isaiah

Kourtney Kardashian, Younes Bendjima

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima's Split: Everything We Know

Eden Dally, Erin Barnett, Love Island

Prepare Yourselves, Love Island Is Getting a US Version on CBS

Kim Kardashian, Saint West

Kim Kardashian's Son Saint West Refuses to Give Her a Kiss

Younes Bendjima, Jordan Ozuna

Younes Bendjima and Jordan Ozuna's Playful Photos Raise Eyebrows After Kourtney Kardashian Split

Shannon Ford, Very Cavallari_106

''Rockstar'' Shannon Ford Saves Pregnant BFF Taylor Monaco From Tequila Shots on Very Cavallari

Mike Fisher, Carrie Underwood, 2018 CMT Awards

Carrie Underwood Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2, Going on Tour in 2019

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.