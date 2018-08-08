Carrie Underwood Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2, Going on Tour in 2019

Carrie Underwood made two big announcements Wednesday.

First, the 35-year-old country music superstar announced she will be embarking on the Cry Pretty 360 Tour starting in May 2019. Then, she announced she is pregnant and expecting her second child with husband Mike Fisher, 38. The couple also has a son, Isaiah Michael Fisher, 3.

"You might be wondering or asking, 'Carrie, why is your tour starting in May?' Well...yay! Mike and Isaiah and I are absolute over the moon and excited to be adding a little fish to our pond," Underwood said in a social media video, as the camera panned up to balloons spelling out B-A-B-Y. "This has been a dream come true with the album and baby news and all that stuff," she added. "We are just so excited and just so glad that you guys can share in this with us and be a part of this with us. I love you guys. We'll see you on the road in 2019. Have a great day!" The singer has not revealed how far along she is in her pregnancy, or if she knows the baby's sex.

Underwood recently spoke about wanting to have more children in Redbook. "I'm 35, so we may have missed our chance to have a big family," she confessed in the September issue. "We always talk about adoption and about doing it when our child or children are a little older."