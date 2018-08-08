Kelly Clarkson's Daughter "Wants to Marry" Chris Martin

In River Rose Blackstock's mind, age ain't nothin' but a number!

Last night, Kelly Clarkson shared a sweet video of her 4-year-old daughter raving about Coldplay's Chris Martin, as she "wants to marry" him and "is obsessed" with "Yellow," his 2000 hit. "She wants to marry the boy in the video," the 36-year-old American Idol winner explained to her 12.2 million Twitter followers. "I have informed her he is not a boy anymore and has kids older than her, but she will have none of it. She is determined. #RiverRose #Yellow #Lello."

In the video, Blackstock said, "Chris Martin? I like him and he's beautiful and I like him."

"You like his song?" Clarkson asked.

"And I like his song," Blackstock continued. "And I want to kiss him."