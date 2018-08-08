Kris Jenner Fuels Corey Gamble Engagement Rumors

James Corden knows the best way to get his guests to talk is to play a game of "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts" on CBS' The Late Late Show—just ask Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner. So, when Kris Jenner appeared on Tuesday's episode to promote E!'s Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the host dedicated a segment to grilling his guest over some gross grub. James gave Kris a choice: answer his questions or eat a 1,000-year-old egg, blood head cheese, a bull penis, a cow tongue, crickets, deep fried butter, hot sauce or a sardine smoothie.

In turn, Kris got to flip the script and ask James a series of questions.

"Why haven't you done a Carpool Karaoke with [Kanye West] yet?" she asked.

"I can answer this easily; this is a great question for me. We've tried! He's canceled twice, maybe even three times," James said. "He canceled once as I was turning the corner to his house. I was in a car and by the time the call finished, I was outside his house, and they were like, 'He's not in the zone for it right now. We'll do it another time.' He did send me a lovely gift; he sent me these incredible flowers in a cube...which I'd never seen before. And he sent me a pair of Yeezys. People were like, 'Whoa, they're so expensive!' And I was like, 'Yeah, they cost my show $45,000!' But we love him! He's my dream! He's know that. He's my absolute dream."

Next, James told the momager she would have to either drink a sardine smoothie or answer his question about her kids. "You're the executive producer of Keeping Up With the Kardashians," James said. "If you had to cut one of your daughters from the show, who would it be and why?"

"Really?" Kris said, raising her eyebrow and taking a swig without giving it a second thought.

"No way! Kris!" James shouted. "Oh, my God!"

After giving James the middle finger, a disgusted Kris said, "God! That is nasty!"

"You could have said anyone!" James reminded her.

"I'm not going to turn on one of my girls!" Kris explained. "Those are my babies."

James argued they "would have understood," but Kris knew better. "Trust me, they wouldn't have understood! I couldn't have gone home," she explained. "I'd have to go to another city!"