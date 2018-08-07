14 Things Cool Moms Always Have in Their Purse

  By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Tue., Aug. 7, 2018 4:55 PM

Shopping: Cool Moms Purse Essentials

Moms, what would we do without 'em, are we right?

It doesn't matter if you're 12 or 30, we all pretty much count on said adult to help us out whenever we need them. Then we blink our eyes and bam, some of us are all of a sudden moms ourselves. That brings us to our next critical point: Being a trendy mom-of-the-moment is very possible. It's all about being prepared, but in a cool way.

Stressed out? The cool mom has a custom blended aromatherapy oil at the ready. Need to remove that overdrawn lip liner? She's got designer makeup wipes floating around in her bag, too.

Wondering what other celeb-worthy treasures she's got in there? Ask and you shall receive. 

Dry Shampoo

BUY IT: R+Co Travel Death Valley Dry Shampoo, $17

Aromatherapy Roll-On Oil

BUY IT: Vitruvi Wake Aromatherapy Roll-On Oil, $38

Brow Gel

BUY IT: Eyeko Brow Gel, $25 

Massaging Beauty Roller

BUY IT: Nurse Jamie Instant Uplifit Massaging Beauty Roller, $69

Sunscreen Stick

BUY IT: Supergoop! GLOW STICK SUNSCREEN SPF 50, $25

Face Wipes

BUY IT: PHILOSOPHY Purity Made Simple One-Step Facial Cleansing Cloths, $15

Vitamins

BUY IT: Dr. Barbara Sturm Repair Food, $95

Blotting Paper

BUY IT: BOSCIA Clear Complexion Blotting Linens, $10

Blush and Highlighter Duo

BUY IT: WANDER BEAUTY On-The-Glow Blush and Illuminator, $42

Face Mist

BUY IT: KORA ORGANICS Balancing Rose Mist, $34

Hand Sanitizer

BUY IT: Purell Naturals Hand Sanitizer, $2

Tweezer Kit

BUY IT: TWEEZERMAN Tweezerman x HUDA BEAUTY Special Edition Beauty Kit, $65 

Brow Pencil

BUY IT: Billion Dollar Brows Brow Duo Pencil, $18

Lip Balm

BUY IT: Lano Lips 101 Ointment Multi-Balm Coconutter, $13.50

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

